’Stop making civilians pay with their lives’: UN chief calls for end to hostilities

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to Israeli hostilities in Gaza and the release of Israeli captives in a message ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct 2023 attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

“The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all,” Guterres said in a statement. “Two years later, hostages remain captive in Gaza in deplorable conditions.”

The UN chief urged the end of “suffering for all”, adding “this is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension”.

“Put an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region now,” he said. “Stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures. After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now.”