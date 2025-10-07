Flood damages: 75 teams conducting survey in Sialkot dist

NAROWAL: Seventy-five survey teams, including representatives of the revenue, livestock and agriculture departments, Urban Unit and the army, are assessing the damage caused by the floods in district Sialkot.

This was stated by Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali while talking to Dawn. She said that the survey of 65 out of 97 villages of Sambrial tehsil has been done and the whole work in the tehsil would be completed during this week while the survey of 32 villages is currently being conducted.

Ms Ali said that the survey of 53 out of 276 villages in Sialkot tehsil had been done so far while the survey of the remaining 223 villages would be completed by Oct 30.

She said she would like to thank the media for providing timely information to the public and identifying problems during the biggest flood in Pakistan’s history.

The DC informed that the survey of flood-affected areas in tehsils of Pasrur and Daska had not yet started and work would start there after Sambrial and Sialkot.

She said flood-affected areas near the rivers were the priority for the estimation of the loss while the survey of the areas near the rainwater drains would start later on. She added that a comprehensive operation was being launched to eliminate encroachments on all drains.

Ms Saba Asghar Ali said the health department had been activated to deal with the dangers of dengue after the floods. She said priority was being given to the destruction of dengue larvae through fumigation.

RESCUE 1122: Sixty-two people died and 565 were injured in accidents and medical emergencies in the Narowal district during September.

Narowal District Emergency Officer Engineer Aurangzeb told Dawn that the control room received 22,554 phone calls during the month of September.

He said the rescue teams responded to 3,062 emergency calls and 486 road accidents and 1,775 medical emergencies were reported during the last one month.

“Forty-nine crime cases, 10 firefighting and 542 other emergency cases were reported to the rescue control room. The rescue medical teams discharged 2,092 minor injuries during the accidents by providing them with first aid on the spot while they provided first aid to 1,775 injured people in accidents and shifted them to hospitals.”

The DEO said 565 people who were speeding and did not follow traffic rules were injured in motorcycle accidents and Rescue 1122 provided rescue facilities to 3,929 people.

Engineer Aurangzeb said the Punjab Emergency Service was regularly organising community safety workshops at universities, schools, colleges and union councils to reduce deaths and losses in accidents.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025