19 Americans still in Israeli custody: independent news outlet

Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 11:39pm

Greg Stokes — a US national who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla and was detained by Israel — and three other Americans were released and deported, while 19 remain in Israel, independent outlet DropSite reports in a post on X.

“Conditions in the prison are kind of what you’d expect from a terror gulag: basically no showers, food scarcity. A lot of people are on hunger strike in protest to them (Israel) withholding insulin from our detainees,” Stokes said in a video posted by DropSite. “We were told ‘there are no doctors for animals’.

“We were told that they would try to get the rest of us out within 24-48 hours, but there is no transparency, none of us have seen lawyers [and] they are not following their own rules for self-deportation — you’re supposed to be out of the country in 24 … 72 hours. That hasn’t happened.”

Stokes speculates that the only reason he was released was because of pressure from his local representatives in Texas.

He added: “Everything that happened here is one-tenth … probably less than what Palestinians go through in extrajudicial detention in Israeli terror prisons.”

