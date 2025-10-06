Italy bans pro-Palestinian October 7 demonstration in Bologna as tensions rise

Authorities in the northern Italian city of Bologna have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for Tuesday, citing the risk of unrest, following days of protests and clashes with police across Italy, Reuters reports citing a local representative of the interior minister.

The Giovani Palestinesi (Palestinian Youth) Italia group had scheduled demonstrations in the cities of Bologna and Turin to mark the second anniversary of a Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people.

“The demonstration will be absolutely prohibited,” Enrico Ricci, the local prefect in Bologna, told reporters, as local authorities fear possible clashes after violence flared in Rome at the weekend.

Giovani Palestinesi confirmed on Instagram that they planned to try to press ahead with a gathering despite the ban.