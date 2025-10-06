E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Top Vatican cardinal says Israel carrying out massacre in Gaza

Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 07:07pm

The Vatican’s top diplomat has sharply criticised Israel’s “ongoing massacre” in Gaza, one of the Catholic Church’s strongest condemnations of Israel’s fighting against Hamas, Reuters reports.

In an interview tied to the second anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, Cardinal Pietro Parolin also called those attacks “inhuman and indefensible” and urged Hamas to free remaining hostages.

“Those who are attacked have a right to defend themselves, but even legitimate defence must respect the principle of proportionality,” said Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state and one of Pope Leo’s top deputies.

“The war waged by the Israeli army to eliminate Hamas militants disregards the fact that it is targeting a largely defenceless population, already pushed to the brink, in an area where buildings and homes are reduced to rubble,” he said.

“It is … clear that the international community is, unfortunately, powerless and that the countries truly capable of exerting influence have so far failed to act to stop the ongoing massacre,” Parolin told the Vatican’s media outlet.

Parolin added: “It’s not enough to say that what is happening is unacceptable and then continue to allow it to happen.

“We must seriously ask ourselves about the legitimacy … of continuing to supply weapons that are being used against civilians.” He did not name any countries.

