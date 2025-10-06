Trump’s peace plan for Gaza is hopeful but unrealistic: former US envoy

Thomas Pickering, a former US ambassador to Israel and the UN, has said that there is evidence of a real push from Trump to end Israel’s war on Gaza, but the US president’s plan also shows “some serious inexperience in handling negotiations with two warring parties in the Middle East”, Al Jazeera reports.

He noted that most of the proposal’s 20 points will need to be negotiated. “So the optimism is hopeful, but at the moment, I think somewhat unrealistic, but I’m perfectly pleased if I’m proved wrong,” Pickering told Al Jazeera.

The former diplomat added that it was also not clear what the plan envisages for the recognition of a Palestinian state since Netanyahu has been clear about opposing any such move.