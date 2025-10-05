E-Paper | October 05, 2025

No let up in military strikes in Gaza as more Palestinians are displaced

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 10:51pm

Al Jazeera reports that Israeli forces attacked different areas across the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City, where the attacks were concentrated on the eastern parts.

The Al-Bureij neighbourhood and other areas under attack are highly dangerous areas at the moment, with many Palestinians forced to move to the western parts of Gaza City.

Sources from Al-Ahli Hospital say that the number of casualties is overwhelming and the doctors are facing many challenges in treating the wounded, especially with the lack of medicine and medical supplies.

