No let up in military strikes in Gaza as more Palestinians are displaced

Al Jazeera reports that Israeli forces attacked different areas across the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City, where the attacks were concentrated on the eastern parts.

The Al-Bureij neighbourhood and other areas under attack are highly dangerous areas at the moment, with many Palestinians forced to move to the western parts of Gaza City.

Sources from Al-Ahli Hospital say that the number of casualties is overwhelming and the doctors are facing many challenges in treating the wounded, especially with the lack of medicine and medical supplies.