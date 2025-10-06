COMPANY NEWS

KE urges public saftey

K-Electric (KE) urges citizens to prioritise safety and remain vigilant, particularly in areas where waterlogging becomes an issue, as moderate to heavy showers broke the spell of heat in the city on Sept 30, as per a press release.

KE field teams remained on alert to monitor the situation and address any localised issues. The network remained stable, and at the peak of the downpour, less than 175 of KE’s 2,100-plus feeders saw a temporary outage, mainly due to safety reasons. These feeders were also quickly restored as the rain stopped and safety clearances were received from the field teams.

“Our foremost priority remains public and our staff’s safety,” said Imran Rana, KE spokesperson. “While our systems have remained stable, we urge citizens to adhere to safety protocols.”

KE emphasises that public safety remains its foremost priority. Citizens are strongly advised to maintain safe distances from poles, metres, and service brackets. Avoid contact with broken or tangled internet and TV cables, including communication wires. Refrain from using illegal connections, encroachment or makeshift arrangements in flooded conditions.

BankIslami and NCCPL partner up

BankIslami has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) to strengthen the presence of Islamic finance in the country’s capital markets, according to a press release. This collaboration aims to introduce Shariah-compliant financial solutions and create new opportunities for investors seeking Riba-free financial solutions.

This partnership combines BankIslami’s Islamic finance knowledge with NCCPL’s technological and infrastructural capabilities. The MoU was signed during a signing ceremony held at BankIslami’s headquarters in Karachi, in the presence of senior representatives from both entities.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami, said, “Through this partnership, we take a step towards making Pakistan’s capital markets more accessible by offering robust, interest-free financial solutions. Our objective is to encourage wider participation and create greater investment opportunities for all.”

Naveed Qazi, CEO of NCCPL, commented, “Our collaboration with BankIslami marks a step forward in advancing Shariah-compliant solutions within Pakistan’s capital market. We are confident this collaboration will create opportunities for greater accessibility, inclusivity, and investor trust.”

Faysal Bank and Tapsys’ SME solutions

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Tapsys Private Limited (Tapsys), a technology solutions provider, to deliver digital services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as per a press release.

The alliance will focus on providing a comprehensive suite of digital and Shariah-compliant acceptance solutions, at par with global standards, to SMEs across Pakistan. This includes the deployment of point-of-sale systems equipped to handle modern payment methods, including the widespread adoption of Raast Merchant QR-based payments.

At the partnership signing event, Syed Amin ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank, said, “This alliance with Tapsys is reflective of our organisational ethos of creating a digitally empowered Shariah-compliant ecosystem for merchants and customers alike. The aim of this partnership is to make cashless payments more convenient, aligning with SBP’s financial inclusion and cashless economy goals.”

Present on the occasion, Karim Jindani, Chief Executive Officer of Tapsys, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with Faysal Bank to drive innovation in the digital payment space. Tapsys’ focus on secure and scalable technology aligns perfectly with FBL’s commitment towards delivering state-of-the-art digital financial services. Together, we aim to reshape how businesses and consumers experience digital payments.”

Early learning centre at Baba Island

The Mohammad Jawed Akhai Foundation (MJAF), the philanthropic arm of the Martin Dow Group, has inaugurated an Early Learning Centre (ELC) at the DMC Boys and Girls School on Baba Island, off Karachi’s coast, according to a press release. Established under MJAF’s Leher programme, the initiative is designed to provide children with access to quality early childhood education, giving them a strong start in their formative years.

The ELC will serve children aged three to five years, using kinaesthetic learning, an approach that encourages children to learn through play, exploration, and experience. This hands-on method develops mental, physical, and emotional growth, building the foundations of confidence, curiosity, and lifelong learning.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, October 6th, 2025