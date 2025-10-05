Heavy Israeli bombardment reduces Gaza’s Al-Azhar University to rubble

Wafa news agency reports that intense shelling has targeted Al-Azhar University in Gaza City, completely destroying the facility amid the ongoing assault on civilian infrastructure and facilities across the Gaza Strip.

Citing local sources, it also reported that Israeli warplanes targeted displaced people’s tents east of Asda neighborhood, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, causing injuries to several civilians.

Israeli artillery also shelled gatherings of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid east of Wadi Gaza in central Gaza, causing multiple injuries.