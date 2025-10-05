At least 61 killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite Trump’s call to halt bombing Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 02:46am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel At least 61 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, medical sources tell Al Jazeera Arabic. At least 45 victims were in Gaza City, the sources were quoted as saying. A Palestinian child sits besides water containers in Gaza. — Reuters/Mahmoud Issa Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ Dawn News English Subscribe TikTok, Israel & Gaza: The Fight Over Your Feed Can Israel Legally Stop Gaza Aid Ships? South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Roundup From Sea to Streets: Protests Erupt After Gaza Flotilla Intercepted The Investigation That Forced Microsoft to Act Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry Comments Closed