Israeli army issues threats to Palestinians against returning to Gaza City

The Israeli army has warned Palestinians from returning to Gaza City, terming it a “dangerous combat zone”, Al Jazeera.

The threat comes after US President Donald Trump told Israel to stop bombing Gaza following Hamas’ partial acceptance of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the fighting.

“Urgent announcement and warning to all residents of the Gaza Strip. The area located north of Wadi Gaza remains a dangerous combat zone. Staying in this area poses a significant risk, and therefore, Rashid Street remains open for you to move south,” an Israeli army spokesperson said on X.

“For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of Defence Army forces’ operations anywhere in the Strip — even in its south.”