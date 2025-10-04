Deputy PM Dar demands ‘Israel MUST immediately stop its attacks’ after Hamas response to truce plan

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also welcomed Hamas’s response to the Gaza ceasefire plan, urging that “Israel MUST immediately stop its attacks”.

“Hamas’ response is a welcome step. This must now result in an immediate ceasefire, end to Palestinian suffering, ensure hostages release, and allow free flow of humanitarian aid,” Dar said on X.

In the wake of strong criticism from the political sphere over Islamabad’s endorsement of Trump’s Gaza plan, the deputy premier also reaffirmed “Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and a sovereign, viable State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.