Hamas’s acceptance of US deal ‘a significant step’ forward to end Gaza fighting: British PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Hamas’s acceptance of a US-backed peace deal was “a significant step“ forward in the effort to end Israel’s offensive in Gaza, AFP reports.

US President Donald Trump’s proposal has “brought us closer to peace than ever before”, Starmer said in a statement, adding: “We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay.“

“The UK, alongside our partners, stands ready to support further negotiations and to work towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”