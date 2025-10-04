Israel says preparing for ‘immediate implementation’ of first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan: PM Office

04 Oct, 2025 Exports crisis PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...

Updated 04 Oct, 2025 AJK disorder Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.

04 Oct, 2025 State of injustice THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...

Updated 03 Oct, 2025 Attacking the press The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.

03 Oct, 2025 Deadly numbers THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...