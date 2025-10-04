Israel says preparing for ‘immediate implementation’ of first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan: PM Office Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 09:50am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Israel is preparing for an “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan for the immediate release of all hostages following a response from Hamas, the Israeli prime minister’s office has said, Reuters reports. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ Dawn News English Subscribe TikTok, Israel & Gaza: The Fight Over Your Feed Can Israel Legally Stop Gaza Aid Ships? South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Roundup From Sea to Streets: Protests Erupt After Gaza Flotilla Intercepted The Investigation That Forced Microsoft to Act Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry Comments Closed