Taliban FM set to visit India as UNSC lifts ban

NEW DELHI: The UN Security Council Committee has temporarily lifted a travel ban on the Afghan foreign minister, which would allow him to visit India between Oct 9 and 16, India’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

If confirmed, it would be the first visit to India by a senior leader of the Taliban-run Afghan administration since it seized power in 2021 after 20 years of US military presence.

Delhi and Kabul have traditionally enjoyed close ties when the Taliban were not in power.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is among Afghan Taliban members who are under UN sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze. Temporary exemptions are sometimes granted for diplomacy.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters that New Delhi had already been speaking to the Afghan administration, and noted that it had provided support after an earthquake on Aug 31. He did not specifically confirm that the visit would take place.

Discussions during Muttaqi’s trip would centre on bilateral cooperation, trade exchanges, exports of dry fruit, facilities in the health sector, consular services and various ports, said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban’s foreign ministry.

Indian and Afghan media have reported that Muttaqi would travel to Russia before visiting New Delhi.

In Moscow, he was expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with representatives from Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, and Central Asian countries.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, an Afghan political analyst, said the visit to India was highly significant for the Taliban government.

