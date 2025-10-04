E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Taliban FM set to visit India as UNSC lifts ban

Reuters Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

NEW DELHI: The UN Security Council Committee has temporarily lifted a travel ban on the Afghan foreign minister, which would allow him to visit India between Oct 9 and 16, India’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

If confirmed, it would be the first visit to India by a senior leader of the Taliban-run Afghan administration since it seized power in 2021 after 20 years of US military presence.

Delhi and Kabul have traditionally enjoyed close ties when the Taliban were not in power.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is among Afghan Taliban members who are under UN sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze. Temporary exemptions are sometimes granted for diplomacy.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters that New Delhi had already been speaking to the Afghan administration, and noted that it had provided support after an earthquake on Aug 31. He did not specifically confirm that the visit would take place.

Discussions during Muttaqi’s trip would centre on bilateral cooperation, trade exchanges, exports of dry fruit, facilities in the health sector, consular services and various ports, said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban’s foreign ministry.

Indian and Afghan media have reported that Muttaqi would travel to Russia before visiting New Delhi.

In Moscow, he was expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with representatives from Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, and Central Asian countries.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, an Afghan political analyst, said the visit to India was highly significant for the Taliban government.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...