Gradual surge in dengue cases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: The provincial capital has witnessed a gradual surge in the number of dengue cases as 19 citizens, including women, tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

As per reports, the Punjab health authorities have so far recorded 275 confirmed cases of dengue in the provincial capital while the number of suspected cases is many times more.

Health experts say the authorities are expecting a large-scale dengue fever outbreak due to the unprecedented flooding in Punjab. However, contrary to these reports, the disease is under control so far, they say adding the provincial capital is recoding an average of two dozen new patients visiting the public and private hospitals of the city with dengue fever.

On the other hand, an official claims that the health authorities are not properly maintaining record of the confirmed cases of the virus.

He says a large number of people are visiting the local physicians with the symptoms of dengue fever and a majority of them is advised to take medicines at home.

The official suggests that the government should collect data of the patients getting treatment at private clinics in order to estimate the true burden of the disease.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

