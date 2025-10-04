Massive protest held in S. Waziristan for peace

Political alliance stages a protest on Friday. — Dawn

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Thousands of people gathered on Friday in Azam Warsak area of Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan, demanding an end to targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and alleged drone strikes.

An alliance of political parties organised the demonstration.

MNA Zubair Khan Wazir, banned Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists, civil society members and tribal elders were also in attendance.

The speakers expressed serious concern over what they described as a growing climate of fear and insecurity, warning that the state’s inability to protect its citizens was forcing communities to take to the streets. They said unless the government adopted concrete measures, public anger would intensify and lead to larger protest movements.

Speakers demand end to kidnappings, targeted killing, and restoration of internet service

A resolution was presented by Pakistan Peoples Party’s district general secretary Imran Mukhlis Wazir, which was unanimously adopted by the participants. It called for establishment of a functioning police system, and granting police full operational powers to control law and order.

The resolution also demanded an end to arbitrary arrests, discontinuation of prolonged curfews, and immediate restoration of internet services, which have remained suspended for months.

The protesters said denial of internet access was a violation of their constitutional rights and a major obstacle for education, business, and communication.

They urged the government to provide compensation to those injured in the recent attacks.

The protest leaders warned that if demands were ignored, they would launch a sit-in outside the Wana camp.

MNA Zubair Wazir told the gathering that establishing peace was the foremost duty of the state. He urged the federal government to take urgent steps to restore long-term stability in South Waziristan.

He noted that development and prosperity in the tribal districts would remain elusive without sustainable peace. “Peace is the foundation of progress,” he said, calling for a joint strategy by the federal and provincial governments to safeguard life and property.

The protesters said sustainable stability required consistent state action, credible policing, and confidence-building with the community.

A key concern raised at the rally was the sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom. Protesters said abductions had created widespread fear, disrupted daily life, and hurt local businesses and schools.

Victims’ families and traders accused authorities of failing to dismantle criminal networks, calling for decisive action against those behind the abductions.

The rally ended with chants of solidarity and a firm pledge from participants to continue their struggle until peace, justice, and fundamental rights were restored in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025