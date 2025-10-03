Trump threatens Hamas, gives group Sunday deadline to respond to Gaza plan

United States President Donald Trump says Hamas has until Sunday at 6pm local time in Washington, DC (3am PKT) to respond to his 20-point Gaza plan, Al Jazeera reports.

“If this last chance agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform. “There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other,” he added in all caps.

Trump threatened Hamas several times in the post, claiming its members “are surrounded and militarily trapped, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘go,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished”.

“As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” he said.