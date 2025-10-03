Dutch govt can decide on supplying F-35 parts to Israel: court

The Dutch Supreme Court has ruled the government could decide whether to export parts used in Israeli F-35 fighter jets in Gaza, overturning a previous ban and ending a long-running legal saga, AFP reports.

In February 2024, the Appeals Court in the Hague ordered the Dutch government to stop exporting the F-35 parts.

That court sided with a coalition of rights groups that argued the parts contributed to what they said were violations of international law by Israel during its military campaign in Gaza.

But the government sent the case to the Supreme Court, asking judges to decide whether ministers hold the final authority on the issue.