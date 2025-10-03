Child killed, others injured in Israeli drone strike on Khan Younis

A Palestinian child has been killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone strike targeted the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Wafa citing medical sources.

Israeli artillery also shelled parts of central Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Israeli helicopters and drones opened fire on homes in the al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City. Simultaneously, Israeli forces detonated a booby-trapped armored vehicle, destroying several homes in the al-Sabra neighborhood, south of the city.