Two workers killed in Shangla well collapse

A Correspondent Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am

SHANGLA: Two workers were killed and two others sustained injuries after they were trapped inside a well they were digging for water in Kandai area of Chakesar tehsil here on Thursday.

Locals rushed to the spot soon after the incident and pulled out two workers before the arrival of Rescue 1122 team. They said that residents of Kandai, a remote village, faced severe shortage of water.

They said that residents of the village were digging a well when a portion of it collapsed and four persons were buried under the debris. They said that they recovered two of them and shifted them to a rural health centre in Chakesar.

Locals said that the two other workers died as they could not be retrieved timely. They said that Rescue 1122 team could not reach on time that caused the death of both workers.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson told Dawn that a team rushed to the site as soon the incident was reported. The deceased identified as Ali Johar, 50, and Baz Mohammad, 32, were later buried at their ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile, police arrested four people after a minor girl, married off underage, died allegedly by consuming poisonous substance in Damori area of Olandhar. Police said Salima Bibi, wife of Inamullah, was married off only a few months ago despite being underage. An investigation revealed that the deceased was between 11 and 12 years of age while her husband was only eight or nine years old.

Police said medical reports and statements confirmed the marriage was illegal under Child Marriage Restraint Act. The girl reportedly consumed poison, leading to her death, they said.

