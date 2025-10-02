Israel must ensure ‘food and medical supplies’ for starved Gaza: UN

The UN’s human rights office has called Israel’s capture of aid vessels in international waters unlawful after nearly all the ships bound for Gaza were seized, Al Jazeera reports.

“As the occupying power, Israel must ensure food and medical supplies for the population to the fullest extent of the means available, or to agree to and facilitate impartial humanitarian relief schemes, delivered rapidly and without hindrance,” UN spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan said.

Al-Kheetan also called on Israel to respect the rights of the hundreds of Global Sumud Flotilla activists it has detained, including the right to challenge the legality of their detention.