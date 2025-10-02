At least 20 killed across Gaza as Israel intensifies attacks: hospital sources Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 04:38pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel At least 20 people have been killed throughout the Gaza Strip since dawn, hospital sources tell Al Jazeera. Dozens of Palestinians have also been wounded in Israeli strikes focusing on the northern and central areas of Gaza. Live Gaza Invasion Live Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ Dawn News English Subscribe South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Roundup From Sea to Streets: Protests Erupt After Gaza Flotilla Intercepted The Investigation That Forced Microsoft to Act Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Comments Closed