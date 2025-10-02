PHOTOS: People protest outside US embassy in Malaysia against Israel’s interception of Gaza flotilla Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 04:11pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel People gather outside the US embassy to protest against Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and the detention of at least 12 Malaysian activists, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 2. — AFP A man steps on the US flag outside the US embassy to protest against Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and the detention of at least 12 Malaysian activists, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 2. — AFP People gather outside the US embassy to protest against Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and the detention of at least 12 Malaysian activists, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 2. — AFP People gather outside the US embassy to protest against Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and the detention of at least 12 Malaysian activists, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 2. — AFP Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ Dawn News English Subscribe South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Roundup From Sea to Streets: Protests Erupt After Gaza Flotilla Intercepted The Investigation That Forced Microsoft to Act Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Comments Closed