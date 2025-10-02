PHOTOS: Students in Spain march to support Palestinians, condemn Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 04:13pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Students march during a student strike to support Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the Israeli force’s interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Madrid, Spain, on October 2. — Reuters A demonstrator wears face paint of a Palestinian flag, as students march during a student strike to support Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the Israeli force’s interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Madrid, Spain, on October 2. — Reuters A demonstrator holds a sign that reads “Just peace”, as students march during a student strike to support Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the Israeli force’s interception of some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Madrid, Spain, on October 2. — Reuters Students march during a student strike to support Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the Israeli force’s interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Madrid, Spain, on October 2. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ Dawn News English Subscribe South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Roundup From Sea to Streets: Protests Erupt After Gaza Flotilla Intercepted The Investigation That Forced Microsoft to Act Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Comments Closed