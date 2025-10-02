4 wounded, suspect shot in Manchester synagogue attack

Four people were injured and a suspected knifeman shot by police on Thursday after a car ramming and stabbing incident outside a synagogue in Manchester, officials said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declared a “major incident” shortly after 9:30am (1:30pm PKT) after officers were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall neighbourhood of the northwestern city.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene … and are tending to members of the public,” it added, noting “currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.”

“Shots were fired by GMP firearms officers at 9:38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” the force said in a statement.

The incident came on the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday and days ahead of the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel after which Tel Aviv began a military operation in Gaza.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled by the attack” and a UK official confirmed he would be returning early from talks with the EU in Denmark.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” he added. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC the city was dealing with “a serious incident”.

“At the same time I can give some reassurance that the immediate danger appears to be over and GMP (police) have dealt with it very quickly with some amazing support from members of the public and security at the location,” he said.

Firearms officers were deployed at 9:34am (1:34pm PKT) amid reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.

Burnham urged people “not to speculate on social media”, while noting the Jewish community “will be very worried by the news”.

The North West Ambulance Service said it had “dispatched resources to the scene”.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services,” it added.

‘Holiest Jewish day’

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible,” the ambulance services said.

Manchester police noted it had activated Operation Plato, the UK’s national police guidance for responding to a so-called “marauding terrorist attack”.

It involves a coordinated, multi-agency effort to counter an incident involving attackers who pose an immediate and widespread threat to life.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish charity that records anti-Semitic incidents, said it was “working with police and the local Jewish community” following the incident.

“This appears to be an appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year,” CST added, thanking police officers and synagogue security who “responded immediately to deal with the incident”.