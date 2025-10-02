Italy’s PM Meloni again criticises Gaza flotilla as 22 Italians held

Italy has said that Israel had detained 22 Italians from an aid flotilla, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeated her criticism of their attempt to reach Gaza, AFP reports.

“Obviously, we will do everything we can to ensure these people can return to Italy as soon as possible,” Meloni told reporters at a European Union meeting in Denmark.

But she added that “I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people”.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told parliament that Israel had reportedly detained 22 Italians who were, as far as he knew, in good condition.

“I am relieved to note that the rules of engagement have been respected and that, up to this point, no acts of violence or complications have been recorded in the operation carried out by the Israeli forces,” he said.

Two Italian members of parliament and two Italian members of the European Parliament participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla. Meloni had previously called the flotilla a “dangerous, irresponsible” initiative, even while Italy sent a navy frigate to provide assistance.