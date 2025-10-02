Colombian president calls flotilla detention ‘international crime’; expels Israeli diplomats

President Gustavo Petro has ordered the expulsion of the entire Israeli diplomatic delegation from Colombia, a move triggered by the detention of two Colombian nationals aboard the Gaza aid flotilla, Anadolu Agency reports.

Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s crew. According to a statement from the Global Movement to Gaza, the Israeli military detained the women after the flotilla reached a high-risk area 150 nautical miles (172 miles) off the coast.

Petro warned that if the reports were true, it would constitute “a new international crime by Benjamin Netanyahu.” He said that “the Free Trade Agreement with Israel is immediately denounced.”