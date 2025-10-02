Malaysian PM denounces Israel’s ‘intimidation, coercion’ of Gaza flotilla

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he condemns in the “strongest terms” Israel’s “intimidation and coercion” of vessels carrying “unarmed civilians and life-saving humanitarian supplies for Gaza”.

“By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world. The flotilla embodied solidarity, compassion and the hope of relief for those under blockade,” the Malaysian leader said on X.

Anwar added that Malaysia would use all “legitimate and lawful means” to ensure Israel is held to account, “especially in matters concerning Malaysian citizens”.

Earlier, Flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek had said there were some 12 Malaysian citizens onboard the 13 vessels that Israel has intercepted so far.