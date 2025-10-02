Pakistan condemns Israel’s ‘dastardly attack’ on Gaza aid flotilla

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned Israel’s attack on the Gaza Sumud flotilla, calling it a “dastardly attack.”

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40 vessel Samud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries.”

“Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people,” he said, calling for the “barbarity” to end.

“Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need,” he added.