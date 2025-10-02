E-Paper | October 02, 2025

National Kabbadi Championship starts

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

LAHORE: The 44th National Kabaddi Cham­pionship got underway here at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday with Wapda, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Army recording dominant victories.

Wapda thrashed Sindh 47-29 after building a 25-12 halftime lead. PAF overpowered Railways 53-35, having led 26-17 at the interval.

Army trounced Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) 59-26, following a 30-19 first-half advantage.

In Wednesday’s closest match, the Higher Education Commission edged Navy 41-37 in a tight contest where HEC held a slender 20-18 lead at halftime.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

