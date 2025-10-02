E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Ministers’ resignation exposes ‘rift’ within PTI

Muqaddam Khan Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

SWABI: The families of two former provincial ministers, who had dominated politics in Swabi forthe last 12 years, are now on the defensive in the face of their declining positions in the district, sources in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) told Dawn here on Wednesday.

Aqibullah Khan resigned from irrigation minister’s slot and Faisal Khan Tarakai from elementary and secondary education. Aqibullah is the brother of Asad Qaiser, former speaker of the national assembly and Faisal is the brother of MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai.Shahram’s father is senator, cousin is MPA and brother was minister.

PTI leaders opined that if KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur wanted to remove them, he would have got a green signal from the party founder, Imran Khan, when he recently met him in Adyala jail.

“Presently, if Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan are no longer in Imran Khan’s good books, what would be their political future and political discourse? Here lies the entire dilemma which is likely to be faced by them,” said a prominent leader on condition of anonymity.

Anwar Haqdad, former district president, said that Shahram had such an influence in KP that he was awarded portfolio of choice and his confidence had touched the climax when his family had merged their political party, Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan (SJIP) in PTI inNovember 2015.

“What was the benefit of merging our party with the PTI. Earlier, Shahram was sackedin January 2020 when he was provincial health minister, as it was alleged that he along with Atif Khan and Shakeel Khan were mastermind of pressure groups against the provincial government,” said a key leader.

Reacting to resignations, the KP chief minister said that the two ministers had failed to deliver; it was brought in the notice of Imran Khan in the meeting, who gave a green signal to him in this regard.

The supporters of Asad Qaiser and his brother recalled that soon after the general elections 2024, Aqibullah was nominated as candidate for KP assembly speaker slot but soon his name was withdrawn, leading to rivalry within the party, springing up on many occasions.

Sohail Yousafzai, district president recalled: “It was Khan’s (Imran Khan) decision that Aqibullah would be speaker.”

PTI leaders are now fully focused on the damage control campaign, but it is too early to jump to the conclusion whether they will succeed or not, said the distinguished leaders, adding thatthe prevailing situation required a lot of energy, diplomatic skills, tactics and sagacity to emerge victorious from a feeble position.

If the chief minister was given the green signal by Imran Khan and he wanted both of them removed from their respective portfolios, then why they protested against his policy while tendering resignations, further complicating the situation, said a former district office-bearer.

However, Sohail Yousafzai said that it was not actually Imran Khan’s decision to withdraw the ministries from Aqibullah and Faisal. “In fact, it was the chief minister’s decision,” he said.

Answering a question, he said that, in fact, the chief minister was afraid that Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan would harm him.

Asad Qaiser, Aqibullah and Faisal were contacted for their version but they did not respond.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

