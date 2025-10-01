Mandela’s grandson Nkosi Zeelivelile says boat being approached by Israeli naval vessels

Nkosi Zeelivelile, the grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, said in a video statement that Israeli naval ships are approaching the Global Sumud Flotilla and surrounding his boat.

In the video message shared on X, he said: “We are seeing Israeli ships coming closer to our boat and … possible interception. We are calling on the entire global community to ensure that you exert pressure on your government to call for our safe passage to Gaza.

“If we are abducted and taken by Israeli forces, we call on you to exert pressure on your government to call for our release.”