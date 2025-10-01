Israel military to block access to north Gaza today for residents

The Israeli military has said it will close today the last remaining route for residents of southern Gaza to access the north, as it presses its offensive on Gaza City, AFP reports.

“Al-Rashid Street will be closed to traffic from the southern sector area at 12:00 (09:00 GMT),” the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

“Movement southward will be allowed for those who were unable to evacuate Gaza City. At this stage, the [Israeli military] permits free movement southward without inspection.”