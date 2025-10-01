E-Paper | October 01, 2025

UN asks Taliban to restore internet as Afghanistan goes dark

AFP Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

KABUL: The United Nations called on Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities on Tuesday to immediately restore internet and telecommunications in the country, 24 hours after a nationwide blackout was imposed.

The government began shutting down high-speed internet connections to some provinces earlier this month to prevent “immorality”, on the orders of shadowy supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Mobile phone signal and internet service weakened on Monday night until connectivity was less than one per cent of ordinary levels.

Afghans are unable to contact each other, online businesses and the banking systems have frozen, and diaspora abroad cannot send crucial remittances to family.

All flights were cancelled at Kabul airport on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw.

“The cut in access has left Afghanistan almost completely cut off from the outside world, and risks inflicting significant harm on the Afghan people, including by threatening economic stability and exacerbating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

“The current blackout also constitutes a further restriction on access to information and freedom of expression in Afghanistan,” it added.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...