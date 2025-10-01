32 car showrooms sealed in Gujrat for damaging greenbelts

GUJRAT: At least 32 car showrooms on the GT Road have been sealed by the local administration on charges of damaging greenbelts by parking vehicles on them.

A team, led by Gujrat Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair and Municipal Corporation (GtMC) chief officer, launched the operation to seal the car showrooms.

The officials of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) and local police also participated in the operation.

The operation was launched from the GTS Chowk and continued up to Servis Mor.

Gujrat AC Bilal Zubair told Dawn the car showrooms were issued several notices, warning them against damaging the greenbelts and avoid parking the vehicles there. But they did not pay heed to the notices after which the administration had launched the action.

He added that a number of auto workshops had also been causing damage to the greenbelts.

The GtMC chief officer said that the operation would continue on Wednesday (today).

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025