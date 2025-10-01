E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Girl gang-raped by five for years

Our Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

NAROWAL: Five suspects kept gang-raping a girl for five years by blackmailing her through a video in Pasrur tehsil of district Sialkot.

A resident of village Dogri Harian filed a complaint with the police, saying that his granddaughter (now 15) was playing outside the house when five youths, residents of the same village, lured her and took her to a mansion where they gang-raped her.

They made a video of incident and kept blackmailing her and raping her for five years.

The elderly citizen said that the accused had now made the video of gang-rape viral on social media.

Phulora Police Station registered a case against the nominated suspects under rape charges as well as Electronic Crimes Act.

District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad told Dawn action would be taken against the suspects as per law even if they were influential.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...