Girl gang-raped by five for years

NAROWAL: Five suspects kept gang-raping a girl for five years by blackmailing her through a video in Pasrur tehsil of district Sialkot.

A resident of village Dogri Harian filed a complaint with the police, saying that his granddaughter (now 15) was playing outside the house when five youths, residents of the same village, lured her and took her to a mansion where they gang-raped her.

They made a video of incident and kept blackmailing her and raping her for five years.

The elderly citizen said that the accused had now made the video of gang-rape viral on social media.

Phulora Police Station registered a case against the nominated suspects under rape charges as well as Electronic Crimes Act.

District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad told Dawn action would be taken against the suspects as per law even if they were influential.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025