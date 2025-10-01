Smuggling bid foiled, two vehicles seized in Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The police in Upper South Waziristan on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle two non-customs paid vehicles, in what officials described as part of a sustained crackdown against illegal trade and smuggling in the district.

The operation was carried out in tehsil Sararogha on the special directives of DPO Arshad Khan. Acting on a tip-off, the SHO of Sararogha police station, sub-inspector Niaz Muhammad Khan, established a special checkpoint. During the operation, two non-customs paid vehicles attempting to bypass the route were intercepted and taken into custody. After preliminary legal formalities, the vehicles were handed over to the department concerned.

According to police officials, the operation reflects the administration’s firm resolve to clamp down on smuggling, which they say not only undermines lawful trade but also deprives the state exchequer of billions of rupees annually. They added that the campaign against smuggling was being carried out across South Waziristan with zero tolerance.

Speaking to Dawn, the DPO South Waziristan Upper said that the police were fully committed to protecting the district from all forms of illegal trade. “Smuggling is a menace that harms our economy, weakens legitimate businesses, and often fuels criminal activities,” he noted. He added that the police would not allow the district to become a safe haven for smugglers and traffickers.

Arshad Khan urged local residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activities. He assured the public that the district police would continue their operations without fear or favour. “The protection of people’s lives, property, and economic interests is our foremost duty, and we will fulfill our obligation with honesty and dedication,” he stressed.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025