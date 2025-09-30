E-Paper | September 30, 2025

State of Palestine welcomes Trump’s efforts to end war on Gaza: report

Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 04:12pm

Wafa news agency reports that the State of Palestine welcomes the “sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace”.

The statement issued by the State of Palestine, as per Wafa, says that it “renews its joint commitment to work with the United States, regional states, and partners to end the war on Gaza through a comprehensive agreement that ensures the sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of hostages and prisoners, the establishment of mechanisms to protect the Palestinian people, guarantee respect for the ceasefire and security for both sides, prevent annexation of land, stop the displacement of Palestinians, end unilateral actions that violate international law, release withheld Palestinian tax revenues, and lead to a full Israeli withdrawal.”

Read more here.

