Australian PM says the country welcomes Trump’s plan ‘to bring peace to Gaza’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the country welcomes Trump’s plan “to bring peace to Gaza after almost two years of conflict and a devastating loss of civilian life”.

“Australia has consistently been part of international calls for a ceasefire, return of the hostages, and a flow of aid to Gaza,” PM Albanese posted on X.

“Australia affirms the plan’s commitment to denying Hamas any role in the future governance of Gaza, and calls on Hamas to agree to the plan, lay down its arms and release all remaining hostages,” he said.