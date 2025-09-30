US Congress members tell Secretary of State Rubio to protect Gaza aid flotilla

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has signed a letter along with 18 other members of Congress demanding that the Trump administration ensure the safe passage of the Global Sumud flotilla, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on social media, Tlaib — who made history by being the first woman of Palestinian descent when first elected to the US Congress in 2019 — said the flotilla is bringing humanitarian aid to Palestinians starved to death by Israel in Gaza, and it must be “fully protected” from attack.

The flotilla has already come under attack on at least three occasions, the lawmakers said in their joint letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The law is clear: any attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla or its civilian crew is a clear and blatant violation of international law,” the lawmakers told Rubio.

“The United States has an obligation to protect its citizens from foreign attack. We call on you to deter any further hostile actions against the flotilla and ensure the successful completion of its humanitarian mission,” they added.