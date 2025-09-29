Israeli hostage families urge Trump to uphold Gaza deal

Families of Israeli hostages urged Donald Trump to uphold his proposed deal to end the Gaza conflict, ahead of the US president’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AFP reports.

“We respectfully ask you to stand firm against any attempts to sabotage the deal you have brought forth,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main organisation representing relatives of the hostages held in Gaza, wrote in an open letter to Trump.

“The stakes are too high and our families have waited too long for any interference to derail this progress.”

Read more here.