Israeli hostage families urge Trump to uphold Gaza deal

Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 01:58pm

Families of Israeli hostages urged Donald Trump to uphold his proposed deal to end the Gaza conflict, ahead of the US president’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AFP reports.

“We respectfully ask you to stand firm against any attempts to sabotage the deal you have brought forth,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main organisation representing relatives of the hostages held in Gaza, wrote in an open letter to Trump.

“The stakes are too high and our families have waited too long for any interference to derail this progress.”

Yelena Troufanov, Louis Har, Sharone Lifschitz and Gaya Kalderon hold posters of hostages kidnapped by Hamas as they attend a press conference after meeting with Pope Francis, in Rome, Italy on November 14, 2024. — Reuters/File Photo
Yelena Troufanov, Louis Har, Sharone Lifschitz and Gaya Kalderon hold posters of hostages kidnapped by Hamas as they attend a press conference after meeting with Pope Francis, in Rome, Italy on November 14, 2024. — Reuters/File Photo

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan's coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government's decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...