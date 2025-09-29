PHOTOS: People hold Palestinian flags after participating in pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church amid Gaza conflict

People hold Mexican and Palestinian flags as faithful participate in a pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

A woman prays as an acolyte holding a Palestinian flag walks with faithful participating in a pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

A girl, wearing a Palestinian flag, stands with another girl, who is holding a combination flag with details of a Palestinian keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag with “Palestine” written in the center, at a cathedral after participating in a pilgrimage organised by the Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters