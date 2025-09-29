PHOTOS: People hold Palestinian flags after participating in pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church amid Gaza conflict Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 10:52am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel People hold Mexican and Palestinian flags as faithful participate in a pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters A woman prays as an acolyte holding a Palestinian flag walks with faithful participating in a pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters A girl, wearing a Palestinian flag, stands with another girl, who is holding a combination flag with details of a Palestinian keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag with “Palestine” written in the center, at a cathedral after participating in a pilgrimage organised by the Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters People hold Palestinian flags as faithful participate in a pilgrimage organised by a Catholic Church to pray for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, on September 28, 2025. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے ’ہمارے پاس ہتھیار ہیں، خلیجی ممالک کے پاس دولت اور جلد یا بدیر انہیں ملنا ہی تھا‘ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Digital Trust and Safety: How Can Online Platforms Be Safer For Users? Displaced by Climate Disasters 🔴 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at The UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session Comments Closed