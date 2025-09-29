Hamas tells Israel to cease Gaza City attacks as captives’ lives in danger

Hamas has issued a “warning” that the lives of two captives held in Gaza City are in danger as Israeli tanks push deeper inside several neighbourhoods of the besieged urban centre, Al Jazeera reports.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group, said yesterday that contact has been lost with fighters holding Omri Miran and Matan Angrest after “brutal military operations and violent targeting in the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods during the last 48 hours”.

“The lives of the two captives are in real danger, and the occupation forces must immediately withdraw to the south of Road 8 and halt aerial sorties for 24 hours starting from 18:00 this evening (20:00 PKT), until an attempt is made to extract the two prisoners,” it said.