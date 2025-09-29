US, Israel close to agreement on Trump plan to end Gaza offensive, Axios reporter says

The United States and Israel are “very close to an agreement” on President Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel’s offensive in Gaza following talks between special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reports citing a post by Axios reporter Barak Ravid on X in which he cites a senior US official.

The official added that “Hamas still needs to agree”, according to Ravid.

Earlier yesterday, Trump said he hopes to finalise a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting today with Netanyahu.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.