PPP feels threatened by popularity of Maryam Nawaz: PML-N

KARACHI: As tensions simmer between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at the federal level, the war of words between the two coalition partners has intensified in Sindh on

Sunday when the a PML-N leader vowed to launch a mobilisation campaign against the provincial government to expose its failures.

The two parties have been openly criticising each other, particularly over the post-flood situation in Punjab and the Benazir Income Support Programme.

In Karachi City Council, the elected representatives of the PML-N sat on the treasury benches until the party had decided to exit the PPP-led municipal coalition over unfulfilled promises.

On Sunday, the Sindh chapter of the PML-N lashed out at the PPP government in the province, accusing it of poor governance, corruption and being afraid of rising popularity of senior party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Sindh.

In a statement, party spokesperson Asad Usmani claimed that the PPP was threatened by the increasing influence of the PML-N.

“The Sindh government appears visibly shaken by Maryam Nawaz’s popularity,” he said, adding that the people of Sindh “are yearning for change and want a leader like the Punjab CM” to bring real development to the province.

He added that under the PPP’s prolonged rule, Sindh has failed to progress due to “rampant corruption and poor planning”.

Highlighting the deteriorating civic conditions in Karachi, Mr Usmani said the city looked like a “pile of ruins”, lacking even basic necessities.

“There are no proper roads, no drinking water, and no functioning sewerage system in the metropolis. This is the state of the country’s largest city under PPP’s rule,” he said.

He alleged that the PPP leadership has begun internal reshuffling of ministerial portfolios out of fear of the PML-N’s growing pressure. “They have started distributing ministries like bargaining chips just to hold their position,” he said, without mentioning any name.

About PML-N’s future political strategy in Sindh, he said the party is preparing to launch a movement against the provincial government to expose its failures. “Very soon, we will begin a province-wide campaign to mobilise the people,” he said.

He said that if Sindh is to progress, only PML-N can provide the leadership and governance required for real change. “For Sindh’s development, PML-N coming to power in the province is crucial,” he said.

Last week, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had told a press conference that the Punjab government always reacted negatively when Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari praised the federal government or the prime minister. He said that the PPP did not need “certificates of honesty or restraint from the PML-N. Our position is that reconciliation is necessary, but that does not mean turning a blind eye”.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025