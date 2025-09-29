Youth kills two sisters for ‘honour’ in Punjab’s Mandi Ahmad Abad

OKARA: A youth has been arrested for allegedly killing two of his sisters for honour in Mandi Ahmad Abad on Sunday.

According to the FIR, Mandi Ahmad Abad police SHO Adnan Rafique along with a police team was positioned at Mandi Ahmad Abad Road when he heard a commotion from a nearby street. It claimed that when the police reached the spot, they saw a young man repeatedly shooting two young girls.

It said that the police officials managed to overpower the youth and take away the weapon, but found that the girls had succumbed to their bullet injuries.

The nabbed suspect was identified as Saif ul Malook and he told the police that both girls, Iqra (26) and Adeela (19), were his real sisters. He claimed that his sisters were of ‘loose morals’ and he had been facing mental agony as he was being taunted by locals over the ‘bad character’ of his sisters.

He told the police that he was being taunted by alleged inappropriate videos and one of his sisters, Iqra, had also earlier eloped with her paramour.

The Mandi Ahmad Abad police, on the report of SHO Adnan Rafique, registered a case against the youth.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025