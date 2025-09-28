Israeli military issues ‘urgent’ forced displacement order for parts of Gaza City Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 08:27pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee has issued an “urgent” forced displacement order for the remaining residents of Rimal, Sabra, the port area, and parts of Beirut Street in the Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے ’ہمارے پاس ہتھیار ہیں، خلیجی ممالک کے پاس دولت اور جلد یا بدیر انہیں ملنا ہی تھا‘ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Digital Trust and Safety: How Can Online Platforms Be Safer For Users? Displaced by Climate Disasters 🔴 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at The UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session Comments Closed