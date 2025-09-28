Ex-senator says ‘next 3 days and 3 nights’ crucial for Global Sumud Flotilla

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is leading the Pakistani delegation on the Global Sumud Flotilla aid mission, has said that the boats have resumed their journey to the Gaza Strip.

“These 3 days and 3 nights are very critical and high-risk. Israel has deployed its Navy Commando Unit 13 against the flotilla,” Khan wrote.

“Communication jamming, radio jamming, hacking WhatsApp groups, drone flights and underwater sabotage activities are all being carried out by the Zionist, racist, illegitimate state of Israel to stop us, but it will fail.”