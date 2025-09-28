PM Shehbaz arrives in London after US visit

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London after concluding a week-long trip to the United States, where he headed a delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly and met US President Donald Trump, describing their discussion as “very encouraging”.

The formal bilateral interaction between the two leaders was held at the Oval Office and was closed to the press. According to a statement issued from Pakistan, the leaders discussed regional security and cooperation on counter-terrorism, among other matters.

Calls Trump talks ‘very encouraging’

During an interaction with the media in New Jersey, aired on Saturday, the prime minister said the US was ready to share “techniques” with Pakistan in the areas of artificial intelligence, information technology and agriculture. He added that the US was also open to investment opportunities in the country.

At the airport, the PM along with the foreign minister and others was seen off by UN and US ambassados.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025